Kwankwaso Warns Senators Against Impeaching Buhari

By
Olayemi Oladotun
-
Kwankwaso

The New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has cautioned senators against impeaching President Muhammadu Buhari.

Kwankwaso stated that senators from the opposition should not be in a hurry to impeach Buhari.

He spoke during a visit to the Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, in Ilorin, the state capital.

The former Senator from Kano State appealed to aggrieved lawmakers not to rock the boat.

He said: “I don’t know the facts that they have. But as their former colleague, I want them to tread very softly.

“They should not be in a hurry to rock the boat. Yes, I know they have reasons to be worried – I am sure everybody in this country is worried about insecurity; because some of these things could happen to anybody – even the presidential fleet was attacked in Katsina State. So, I think we need to do more.”

