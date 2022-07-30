Melaye: Only Solution To Insecurity Is For Buhari’s Government To Leave

Dino Melaye, a former senator, has stated that the solution to the security situation in the country is for President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to leave — “either ceremoniously or unceremoniously”.

The former lawmaker spoke in a chat with Africa Independent Television on Friday.

His comments come in the wake of the six-week ultimatum given to Buhari by opposition lawmakers. The lawmakers had warned that the president’s inability to improve the security situation in the country would result in impeachment proceedings.

Lending his voice to the conversation on insecurity, Melaye stated that Nigeria is “in perilous times”.

The former lawmaker said he had predicted four years ago that the security situation would get worse.

Melaye said he was harassed when he noted that insecurity would eventually spread to the federal capital territory (FCT).

“But today, you can see that there is brazen confidence my these satanic characters to the extent that, for the first time in history, bandits are giving prison statements and even saying that the president of a country is going to be abducted,” he said.

“I’ve never seen that before and I’ve never read anywhere before where the convoy of the president is being attacked. But you can see that it is happening.

“We are in perilous times in our history and there is no solution than for this government to leave either ceremoniously or unceremoniously.”