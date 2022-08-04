Atiku: APC Mismanaged Institutions, Policy Frameworks Designed By PDP

Atiku Abubakar, presidential flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has stated that institutions and policy frameworks the PDP government put in place while in power have been mismanaged by the present administration.

Abubakar stated this on Wednesday while receiving a delegation of the executive members of the ‘PDP New Generation’, a support group, led by Audu Mahmud, its director-general, in Abuja.

The presidential candidate stated that it was only during the PDP-led administration that the 35 percent affirmative action plan for women was implemented in the country.

Also Read: 2023: Atiku Will Deliver Good Governance – PDP Youth Leader

Abubakar said if elected, he would make the needed adjustment to ensure significant representation of youths and women.

He stated that his commitment to 40 percent inclusion of women and youths in government positions are contained in his policy document, adding that education will be an integral pillar of his agenda to empower youths and advance the practice of democracy in the country.

The PDP presidential candidate also promised to run an inclusive government “that is sensitive to our diversities in all ramifications”.