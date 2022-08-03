2023: Atiku Will Deliver Good Governance – PDP Youth Leader

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Youth Leader, Muhammed Suleiman has stated that the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar will deliver good governance.

He stated this during the PDP North Central Zonal Youth Summit 2022, with the theme Mainstreaming Youth Energies Towards Electoral Victories for the Party Come 2023 and Beyond on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said, “I don’t know why some of our leaders are promoting disunity, ethnicity and religious bigotry. The APC campaign was based on ethnicity in 2015 and it will hunt them in 2023.

PDP National Youth Leader urged Nigerians to elect leaders with capacity and leaders that are ready to deliver, regardless of their tribe or religion.

He described Atiku as a leader with the attribute and the needed experience to deliver good governance.

Also Read: Atiku Discovered Peter Obi Before Keyboard Warriors Knew About Him, Says Melaye

Sulieman “We must understand our differences. We must get to know that God knows why he brought us together. And that is why even in 2011 I supported Atiku Abubakar because of his belief in one Nigeria. I have a passion for good governance. And I believe it is only PDP and Atiku that can deliver.

He continued “Youths have been relegated to the background. In almost all elections we always contribute 60 to 70% of votes in this country. We have discussed a lot with our presidential candidate and he promised to give us 40% of his appointment.

“So anybody who is ready to contribute should go back to his ward. Even to the polling units, I think that is much better. I must commend the leaders of the north-central, from what we are hearing, from what we have seen from the information that is reaching us PDP will take over the North Central in 2023.

“I’m confident that PDP will win all the states in the North Central. But we must work hard. We must move up to the root. We must speak to the electorate in the language they understand. Let us not focus on social media campaigns, the majority of the electorate transmission media must go back and speak to them”.