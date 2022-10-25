Nigerian Youths Being Used As Hirelings Of Moneybag Politicians – ADC’s Kachikwu

The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the 2023 general election, Dumebi Kachikwu has opined that the youngsters in Nigeria who should have championed new-age politics are being hired by moneybag politicians.

Kachikwu lamented that the category of people being hired hadn’t realised that it was time they should be championing change in the political system, but they were being rented for ‘crowd competition’ by some presidential candidates.

He added that this category of citizens lacked patriotic zeal to fight to rescue Nigeria from the woods.

The ADC flagbearer spoke at a press conference on Monday, declaring that they are enemies of themselves for not being ready for good governance.

He stated that bigger parties that are participating in the upcoming election have become experts in using these people to get themselves into power, adding “if elections were to hold tomorrow, these same people who spend money on votes, who pay the electorate to vote for them will emerge because what we see in the field is that Nigerians are still not ready for the change they clamour for. That is our reality as of today.”

Kachikwu said beer parlour talks and office discussions would not change anything, “if the spent-horse politicians are not confronted with the truth”, stressing that it’s the faces of the same set of politicians decades ago that keep trending in media headlines.

He wondered if the voice of the majority of Nigerians will drown the rich minority, saying that, “but what do you see? In recent times, you will see people under the sun and say they are rich. In the last few days you saw youth marching for Asiwaju; he showed us that he has his own youth also.

“So, you see Nigerians who are supposed to champion a new age for Nigeria, the same youth are still being used by these people. Do we want change? We might desire it. Do we want change to the extent that we can say enough is enough? To say enough to these people? I don’t think so.”