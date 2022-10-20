Once Again, Jimi Agbaje Denies Reports He’s Defected To APC

Jimi Agbaje, a former People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the position of Lagos State governor, has refuted rumors that he has joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement on Wednesday, Modupe Ogunbayo, a spokesperson for Mr. Agbaje, called the rumors “misinformation.”

The declaration was made in response to a trending WhatsApp message last week that claimed Mr. Agbaje, a pharmacist, had “rejoined” the APC.

“I’m fully back in APC to join our Southwest leaders as well as progressive family and friends in Lagos State,” the viral WhatsApp message read.

“The awalokan 2023 is a project that both young and old in all the nooks and crannies of the Southwest should be embraced. On this note, I sincerely join APC from the major opposition party (PDP) to add my strength.

“I believe It’s time to support and also to appreciate Senator Asiwaju Bola Ahmed TINUBU as next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the forthcoming Presidential election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

However, Ogunbayo responded that Agbaje, a PDP member since 2011, is still a steadfast and devoted supporter of the party.

“It has never crossed the mind of Mr Olujimi Kolawole Agbaje, to leave the PDP where he is unobtrusively but assiduously collaborating with other party faithfuls to achieve party objectives especially, victory for the party in the 2023 elections,” the statement read.

“This stinking pit of a rumour that he has left the PDP for any other party is frivolous mischief and patently false. The general public is dearly enjoined to treat this misinformation with deserved disdain.”