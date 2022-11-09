African Teams Have What It Takes To Win World Cup – Eto’o

Cameroon legend Samuel Eto’o believes an African team can win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

No African team has reached the semi-final stage of the FIFA World Cup. Cameroon, Senegal, and Ghana reached the quarter-final stage but were eliminated.

Eto’o believes that African teams have acquired enough experience, and one can win the World Cup in this edition.

ALSO READ: Argentina Favourites To Win World Cup In Qatar – Pedri Predicts

“Africa has always had the potential to have strong World Cups, but we haven’t always shown our best side up to now,” Getfootballnewsfrance.com quoted Eto’o as saying.

“Over the course of the past few years, African teams have acquired more and more experience. I think they are not only capable of participating in this World Cup, but also of winning it.”