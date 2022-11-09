Amnesty International Condemns Sentencing Of Two TikTokers In Kano

Amnesty International has condemned the sentencing of two TikTokers, Mubarak Muhammad (Uniquepikin) and Nazifi Muhammad, for allegedly defaming the governor of Kano state in northern Nigeria.

Osai Ojigho, Director of Amnesty International Nigeria, said the decision to remand imprison for a week without trial is a brazen violation of their fair trial rights. He noted that satirizing those in authority is not a crime. Nigerian authorities must immediately quash this appalling sentence.

“Amnesty International condemns the sentencing of TikTokers Mubarak Muhammad (Uniquepikin) and Nazifi Muhammad for allegedly defaming the governor of Kano state in northern Nigeria. The decision to remand them in prison for a week without trial is a brazen violation of their fair trial rights. Satirizing those in authority is not a crime. Nigerian authorities must immediately quash this appalling sentence.

He said: “Authorities must immediately and unconditionally release Mubarak Muhammad and Nazifi Muhammad as they are sentenced solely for peacefully exercising their human rights.”

ALSO READ: Two Skit Makers In Kano, Uniquepikin, Nafizi, Jailed For Criticising Ganduje

“Nigerian authorities must respect, protect, promote, and fulfil the right of everyone to freedom of expression. The outrageous court order to flog and fine them is heavy-handed and clearly aimed at gagging young Nigerians and restricting their access to social media.

“These outrageous sentences are just the latest to be meted out by Nigeria’s cruel justice system and expose the authorities’ complete disregard for freedom of expression. Nigerian authorities must quash these cruel sentences and immediately and unconditionally release Mubarak Muhammad and Nazifi Muhammad.”

“Authorities must ensure that Mubarak Muhammad and Nazifi Muhammad are protected from torture and other ill-treatment.”

“Increasingly, Nigerians who use social media to comment on social and political issues face intimidation. Some have come under attacks and threats of arrest. Using repressive tactics to control what Nigerians do on social media is an unacceptable violation of human rights. This must stop.”