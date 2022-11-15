Akpabio To Approach Supreme Court Over Appeal Court Judgement

Godswill Akpabio, a former Minister of Niger Delta affairs, has said he will file a petition with the Supreme Court to challenge an Appeal Court decision that invalidated his selection as the All Progressives Congress candidate for Akwa Ibom North West in the 2023 election.

This was revealed in a statement made on Tuesday in Uyo by Akpabio, who is also the deputy chairman of the APC presidential campaign committee.

The ruling was made on Monday evening dismissing Akpabio.

Reacting to the ruling, Akpabio in the statement revealed that he would be heading to the Supreme Court.

Also Read: Akpabio Loses Akwa Ibom APC Senatorial Ticket At Appeal Court

“My attention has been drawn to the judgement delivered by the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, directing INEC to delist my name from its list as the APC senatorial candidate for Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District in the 2023 elections.

“It is instructive to mention that I was not a party in the said appeal, though orders were made against me and my interest.

“Whilst awaiting a copy of the said judgement to be made available to me and any other interested party, it is important to state that I am a lawyer by training and a law abiding citizen of this country and I am bound by our laws and judgements emanating from our courts including the one under reference.

“My lawyers on my advice and brief have commenced the scrutiny of the contents of the judgement as read, for the purposes of seeking appropriate legal redress. I am aware that the Supreme Court of Nigeria has the final say in these matters,” he said.

He added, “I therefore, strongly advise my supporters, APC members and all my constituents to remain calm and law abiding, as they continue their campaigns for the successes of the APC in Akwa Ibom North West, Akwa Ibom and Nigeria at large.”