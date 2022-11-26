BBNaija Star Eriata Ese Confirms Death Of Mother

Reality Tv star and entrepreneur Eriata Ese has lost her precious mother.

The reality star disclosed the death of her mother on Snapchat on Friday.

She shared a photo of her beloved mother and expressed sadness at her mother’s early passing.

The heartbroken Eriata noted that her mother left when she needed her the most, adding that her mother was her role model and special adviser.

“You left me when I needed you the most. My sugar crush, why? You broke my heart. Rip my best friend, my super hero, my motivation, my role model, my counselor, my special adviser, my prayer warrior. You live in me”.