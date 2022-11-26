Buhari, Okowa React To Death Of Gospel Singer Sammie Okposo

President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the demise of popular Nigerian gospel singer, Sammie Okposo.

It was reported on Friday that Okposo slumped and died on Friday morning.

Joining the host of others in sympathizing with the family of the deceased, President Buhari in a condolence message issued by his media aide, Femi Adesina, said the singer’s death on Friday left many in Nigeria and across the world severely shocked.

“The President commiserates with the Christian community, particularly Okposo’s colleagues in gospel music and the younger generation, who have over the years identified with his elevating style of praise and worship.

“He notes the unique platform of worship created by Okposo, as well as his creative contributions to the Nigerian film industry, and the inspiring role he played in grooming talents and mentoring them to stardom.”

The Governor of Delta, Okposo’s home state, and the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ifeanyi Okowa, described the late singer’s death as a great loss to the latter’s family, the state and gospel music lovers all over the world.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, Okowa said, “On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I mourn the passing of an illustrious son of our state and a great gospel minister.

“The news of his death was shocking and it is, indeed, a great loss because he was a valued asset to Deltans and Nigerians, especially as his songs continue to inspire many to worship God.”