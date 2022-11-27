FG Solicits For Better Well-Being Of Nigerians In India

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola has advocated for better treatment of Nigerians living in India, such as students and businessmen.

Aregbesola made a push for this in India on the sidelines of the 3rd Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing.

He made a four-point demand from the Indian Government for the improved well-being of Nigerians living in its country.

Aregbesola while addressing the host, Shri Amit Shah, the Union Minister of Home Affairs, advocated for a change in the Indian Visa Policy for Nigerian Students.

He said, “this is to allow Nigerian students have visas for study programs and not on a six-monthly basis which is burdensome in cost and time.”

The Minister also canvassed for granting special visas for Nigerian businessmen and women to facilitate trade between the two nations.

He urged the Indian Government to urgently reciprocate Visa-on-Arrival policy of Nigeria in India for Nigerians visiting India.

Being the largest in population and economy in Africa, the Minister requested the inclusion of Nigeria as a full member of the G20 Group of nations for justice and equity.

Aregbesola further called on his host to release Nigerians who have served their terms in prisons as well as others who are detained without trial.