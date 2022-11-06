PDP Made Us Who We Are – Bala Mohammed

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has stated that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) raised his profile and that of his colleagues in the party.

The governor reportedly made the remark on Saturday at a meeting with PDP leaders as he hosted the National Chairman, Iyorcha Ayu, the Director-General of the Presidential Campaign Council, Governor Aminu Tambuwal, and ex-Jigawa Governor Sule Lamido.

The delegation visited Mohammed to seek his input on certain contentious issues in the party.

Ayu described him as one of the major national stakeholders who contributes to the development of the party.

“You are experienced in all the places you served. From time to time, we need to come around, consult and brief you on some things”, he said.

Mohammed told the team that he believed in the PDP because the stalwarts rose on the back of the platform to attain their current standing.

“We know that we came from the ANPP (All Nigeria Peoples Party), but certainly whatever we have become, it’s courtesy of this party.”

The governor added that the issues discussed were about “some grey areas” which were “not for public consumption”.