Bala Mohammed To Reclaim PDP Guber Ticket After Losing Presidential Primary

Governor of Bauchi, Bala Mohammed is reportedly trying to retrieve the state’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship ticket after losing the party’s presidential primary election at the weekend.

Ibrahim Kashim, former secretary to the Bauchi government (SSG) who won the party’s governorship ticket in the state, reportedly only stood in as a proxy for Mohammed.

At the party’s presidential primary election on Saturday, the Bauchi governor finished at fifth position, securing only 20 votes.

According to a source in Mohammed’s presidential campaign organisation, the governor would soon announce his entry into the Bauchi governorship race.

The source stated that the governor was advised not to run for the presidential ticket because of some of the projects he started in his first term.

“He will soon announce his entry into the gubernatorial race, that is certain. He was advised not to contest for the presidential ticket because of what he started in the state,” the source said.

“There are over 2,000 students on scholarship in tertiary institutions paid for by the Bauchi government, so his allies preferred he contested for the governorship than pursue a presidential bid.”