Top 8 Ways for Faster Thinking

Making a decision, responding to a joke in a witty way, or figuring out what to do in an emergency depends on the speed of our brain. It’s influenced by many factors, from habits to health. These tips will help you learn to think faster.

Get Enough Sleep

Sleep affects every system in our body: heart, lungs, brain, and more. That’s why you need to get a good night’s sleep to think fast.

To improve your sleep hygiene, the first thing you need to do is create a routine where you go to bed and wake up at the same time, even on weekends.

It’s also a good idea to have a ritual that you can do before going to bed to calm down and relax. For example, a warm soft drink, a hot bath, and meditation. It’s also important to go to bed in a cool and comfortable room with no bright lights or any distractions, such as a cell phone or laptop.

Avoid Multitasking

Multitasking, no matter how well talked about, is tiring. It’s hard to stay focused by switching between multiple tasks. The brain will work slower, which will negatively affect the efficiency of the tasks at hand. If you want it to work faster on the contrary, get in the habit of doing one thing first and then moving on to another.

Play Puzzles

Developing your brain with puzzles is not only useful but also enjoyable. Want to try something more brutal? Then placing bets via this horse racing betting site can become a great solution here. Especially if you don’t know what to do while traveling or on your way to work.

Choose any puzzle you like: classic crossword puzzles, Sudoku, Rubik’s cube. Or download applications to your phone with a set of interesting intellectual games. Pay special attention to those that have a dedicated time interval to pass the levels. Soon you will notice that the more you solve puzzles, the faster you get even difficult tasks.

Learn to Play a Musical Instrument

Music helps develop our brains and can help us learn to think faster. Not only is it helpful to listen to your favorite songs, but also to try to learn how to play a musical instrument. Yes, buying a guitar or drums or taking a course can be expensive, but there are alternatives.

For example, buy a shaker, or make it yourself by filling a small plastic jar with cereal and closing it tightly. When you turn or shake it, you should get a rustling sound. Play a slow song and try rustling to the beat of the music. Then move on to faster tunes.

Keep a Diary or Journal

Keeping a journal or writing short notes helps speed up your brain and also helps you not forget anything important. You’ll be able to think more clearly and state your thoughts out loud more easily if you make writing practices a daily habit.

Plus, there are special exercises that not only help you develop your brain, but also help you cope with strong emotions through writing.

Train Your Thinking Speed in the Little Things

To make mental speed training a daily habit, it’s worth paying attention to them even in the little things. For example, when choosing a meal in a restaurant, set yourself a timing of five minutes instead of the usual long flipping through the pages of the menu.

The same can be applied to the selection of the outfit in which you go to work or places to walk. The more often you repeat these exercises, the sooner you’ll notice how your thinking speed will change in other activities as well.

Engage in Creativity

Creativity has the same positive effect on the brain as puzzles. The more time we devote to creative activities, the faster we learn to think and solve problems.

It’s helpful to color pictures by numbers, try new recipes if you like to cook, sing, learn new sports and activities. If you want to speed up your brain, it’s time to do something new and interesting.

Stick to a Healthy Diet

Certain vitamins and nutrients can improve brain function. Zinc and iodine can help improve memory; vitamins B6, B12 and folic acid prevent fatigue, which is a major cause of procrastination. Omega-3 and docosahexaenoic acid help the brain function properly and quickly.

Add foods rich in B vitamins as well as other beneficial micronutrients to your diet. For example, include superfoods – healthy, nutritious and delicious foods. These can be chia seeds, shaped like sesame seeds, and can be black, white, gray, or brown. Chia have been popular since Aztec times and have definitely been part of the staple diet for survival. All thanks to their rich composition: fiber, linoleic acid, vitamins and minerals are found in the seeds in large quantities.

Or you can try drinking matcha. Its difference from the production of traditional teas is that the leaves are protected from direct sunlight before being harvested so that they remain tender and juicy. Moreover, the raw material isn’t fermented: after harvesting, the leaves are steamed to preserve all the microelements and green color, and only then are ground into powder.