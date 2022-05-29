2023 Presidency: ‘Familiar customer’ – Festus Keyamo Reacts To Atiku’s Victory

Festus Keyamo, Nigeria’s Minister of State for Labour and Employment, congratulated Atiku Abubakar on his victory in the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential primary on Saturday.

Keyamo stated that he welcomes a “familiar customer” to the presidential race in 2023.

On Sunday morning, the minister stated this on his Twitter page.

Keyamo wrote: “Congratulations to Atiku on his emergence as the candidate of @OfficialPDPNig for the 2023 Presidential election.

“Unlike in 2019, we face different permutations and different circumstances for the general elections this time around. We welcome this familiar ‘customer’ to the race.”