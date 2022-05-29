Binani’s Guber Ticket, Victory For All Nigerian Women – Aisha Buhari

The First Lady, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, has described Senator Aisha Dahiru Binani’s election as the All Progressives Congress Party’s (APC) governorship candidate in Adamawa State as a victory for all Nigerian women.

In a statement issued by her spokesman, Aliyu Abdullahi, the president’s wife congratulated Binani on her victory in the APC’s recently concluded governorship primaries.

The First Lady urged Senator Binani not to rest on her laurels because the journey had only just begun.

Binani won the party’s gubernatorial nomination by defeating former Governor Muhammad Bindow, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, and two others.