Atiku Emerges PDP’s 2023 Presidential Flagbearer

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has been elected as the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate for 2023.

It will be the 75-year-sixth old’s run for the presidency.

He also ran as the PDP’s candidate in the 2019 presidential election, which he lost to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Atiku had to defeat Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, Akwa Ibom Governor Udom Emmanuel, and former Senate President Bukola Saraki to win the PDP’s 2023 ticket.

Atiku scored 371 votes. His closest challenger, Wike, polled 237 votes. Saraki polled 70 votes.

Emmanuel (38), Mohammed (38), Anyim Pius Anyim (14), Mrs Tari Diana Oliver (1) and Sam Ohuabunwa (1) shared the remainder of the valid votes.

In his victory speech, Atiku commended the electoral process employed in the primary.

“Today we are making another history,” he said. “A history which we believe will bring about fundamental changes and also in our political processes.”