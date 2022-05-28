ASUP Directs Lecturers To Resume May 30

Following a mandate from the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), lecturers in public polytechnics across the country will resume on May 30, 2022.

On May 16, 2022, the union began a two-week warning strike in response to the government’s refusal to meet several outstanding requests.

Among the requests made by the union were the payment of a N15 billion revitalisation fund for polytechnics, the payment of minimum wage arrears, and a review of working conditions.

It was previously reported that the Federal Government began paying minimum wage arrears not just to polytechnic academics, but also to university lecturers and other tertiary institution workers throughout the country.

While the Academic Staff Union of Universities stated that payment of minimum salary arrears was not one of its requests, ASUP stated otherwise.

“The two weeks definite strike of the union will be rounding off on the 29th of May, 2022, as agreed by the emergency meeting of the NEC. Consequently, the union is requesting members to resume duties effective 30th of May, 2022, while hoping that government will take advantage of the window to address the five outstanding items.

“Further directives/ updates shall be released after the 103rd meeting of NEC which is scheduled to hold in the month of June, 2022, during which the situation shall be reviewed,” ASUP stated in the statement signed by its national publicity secretary, Abdullahi Yalwa.

ASUP, however, noted that the government is yet to meet the following demands proposed by the union:

“Release of the approved N15 billion revitalisation fund for the sector. This issue is still stuck in the Federal Ministry of Finance with a promise of follow up action by the Education ministry.

“Release of arrears of CONTISS 15 migration for the lower cadre. This issue is still at the committee level set up to resolve the dispute on the contested 2014/15 verification report.

“Release of the Scheme of Service and Conditions of Service: The document is still awaiting approval as it has been recalled from the Head of Service for further review.

“Continued delay in the appointment of substantive Rectors for Federal Polytechnics in Mubi, Offa, and Kaduna.

“Resolution of issues with members in Colleges of Agriculture: The issue is still pending as a resolution will require an interface between the Education ministry and Agriculture ministry.”