Dele Momodu: I Can’t Compete Financially With Wike Or Atiku — but I Have My Strategy

Dele Momodu, publisher of Ovation magazine, has stated that he lacks the financial capacity to compete with Nyesom Wike, Rivers governor, and former President Atiku Abubakar ahead of the presidential primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Momodu is one of the presidential hopefuls of the opposition party, and he will lock horns with Atiku and Wike, among others, at the primary of the party slated for May 28 and 29.

Speaking in an interview on Arise TV on Tuesday night, Momodu stated that he cannot match the duo “cash for cash”.

He, however, pointed out that he is relying on his strategy of interfacing with people and his interactions on social media.

Momodu said: “I cannot compete money for money, cash for cash with Wike, or with Atiku.

“But I am using what I have. I have used my strategy, and there is nobody I am to reach that I have not reached either directly or through my writings or through my interactions on technology or social media.

“I am reaching a mass of the people. I have 66,000 Nigerians today on my database. I am talking to young people. I am speaking about the problems of Nigeria.”