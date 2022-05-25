2023 Presidency: I’d Use Technology To Tackle Insecurity, Unemployment, Others – Onu

Former Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, and presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, has explained why he is “seriously running” to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2023 presidential elections.

Onu also downplayed suggestions that he might be the preferred candidate of the APC, saying although it’s difficult for any leader not to have an idea of who would succeed him, the decision to run is his, and like the ambition of other aspirants, it comes with some risks.

Speaking with newsmen, Onu stated that his seriousness spurred him to resign as a minister to pursue his ambition as he did in 1999 when he picked the ticket of the All Peoples Party (APP) but conceded to the joint ticket of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) and APP in favour of Chief Olu Falae, a decision he said he took in the national interest, peace, stability, unity, and democracy in the country.

Onu described the current myriad of problems confronting Nigeria as “challenges of nation-building.”

He stated that he has the capacity to transform the country through science, technology, and a knowledge economy, and restore the dignity of Nigeria and the black race.

He said his work in the Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation within a short while instilled discipline, punctuality, and professionalism in the ministry, making it to win the Servicom Best Performing Ministry award in 2019.