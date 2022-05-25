2023: Fintiri Clinches PDP Ticket For Adamawa Governorship Election

Ahmadu Fintiri, governor of Adamawa, has won the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary in the state.

The governorship primaries of the party are taking place today across the country.

Fintiri secured the party’s ticket to contest in 2023 after polling 663 votes.

Six hundred and sixty-eight delegates participated in the election held in Yola, the capital of the state.

Fintiri stated that he will continue the developmental efforts recorded by his administration.

“We have done so much and there is more to be done to better the lots of our people and our dear state. We have built a trusting relationship with the electorates, majority of whom are the masses where our support is derived because our party needs to continue on the path of victory,” he had said.

“After a very wide consultation within our great party and outside it, within the state and outside it, with my family, friends, associates and leaders, I wish to formally inform you that I have accepted to offer myself once again to seek for the endorsement of our great party, the PDP, to carry its flag in the 2023 governorship election.

“I believe you can trust me again as you have done before. There is indeed nothing about me that either you or the entire citizens of Adamawa state do not know. And there is nothing on the shelf of your developmental needs that I do not know.”