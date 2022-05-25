JUST IN: Ekweremadu Pulls Out Of Enugu Governorship Race

Ike Ekweremadu, a serving senator and governorship hopeful on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu, has withdrawn from the contest.

His decision to withdraw from the race was contained in a statement issued by Charles Ogbo Asogwa, director-general of his campaign organisation announced on Wednesday.

This development is coming on the day of gubernatorial primaries of the PDP across the country.

The statement signed by Ikeoha Campaign Organisation, Hon Charles Asogwa, read “I wish to inform our supporters and Nigerians that the former Deputy President of the Senate and foremost governorship aspirant in Enugu State, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, will not be participating in the PDP governorship primary election scheduled for this Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

“Meanwhile, we continue to trust God as we appreciate our teeming supporters and the good people of Enugu State for the enormous goodwill they have ceaselessly invested in the actualisation of the “Pathway to a New Enugu State”.

“We urge them to remain peaceful and be assured that we will keep them abreast of our decision on the way forward.”