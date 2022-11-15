Poverty Doubled In Anambra When Peter Obi Was Governor – Soludo

Governor of Anambra state, Charles Chukwuma Soludo, has disclosed that poverty more than doubled in Anambra when Peter Obi, the Presidential Candidate for Labour Party (LP), was Governor of the state.

Governor Soludo took to his verified Twitter to release a statement after supporters of Peter Obi called him out for saying the LP presidential candidate’s investments in Anambra state were worth next to nothing.

According to Soludo, Peter Obi’s successor, Willie Obiano, reduced the poverty level to 14.78% from the 53% Obi left as Governor.

Soludo wrote: “Well, it is true that I said during the debate that, according to the National Bureau of Statistics, poverty in Anambra actually grew (from less than 25% in 2005) to about 53% under Peter Obi in 2010/2011 but fell under Willie Obiano to 14.78% in 2020.

“Yes, poverty more than doubled under Peter Obi and more than 50% of Ndi Anambra were in poverty under him. Go and verify! I am Governor, and sitting on privileged information which I will not want to use against a political opponent.”