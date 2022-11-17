Presidency Debunks Reports Of Kiki Osinbajo Being Arrested In UK

An authoritative source in the Presidential Villa has debunked reports that the daughter of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Kiki Osinbajo, was arrested in the United Kingdom and has confirmed that she is in Nigeria.

A TikTok content creator @Realcharley22 had, in a video, had announced that Kiki was arrested by authorities in the UK on Wednesday in possession of huge sums of money.

The source revealed that Kiki flew into Abuja with her father, Osinbajo, on Tuesday when the vice president was returning from the UN World Tourism Organisation’s Global Tourism Conference in Lagos.

However, barely 24 hours after @Realcharley22 reported that Kiki was arrested, the handle posted another video recanting his earlier post on the vice president’s daughter.

ALSO READ:Wike Pledges Logistics Support For Obi’s Campaign In Rivers

@Realcharley22 said, “I want to apologise to Kiki Osinbajo because she never got arrested. The story is not true, and my source deceived me and took someone else as Kiki.

“I want to make a disclaimer on the video I posted earlier. I am so sorry, my followers and Kiki Osinbajo, she never got arrested.

”Kiki Osinbajo never got arrested, my inside source took somebody else for Kiki Osinbajo.”