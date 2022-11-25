Super Eagles Players Lack Desire, Patriotism Of Ghanaian Players – Etim Esin

Etim Esin, a former Nigerian international, has stated that Super Eagles stars lack the desire and patriotism of Ghanaian players.

Esin made this known after the Black Stars of Ghana lost 3-2 to Portugal in their opening Qatar 2022 World Cup game on Thursday.

Super Eagles were recently trashed 4-0 by Portugal in a friendly game played in Lisbon.

But the Portuguese found it challenging to see off a spirited Ghanian side.

“Kudos to players of the Black Stars for their performance against Portugal,” Esin said on Brila FM.

“They really tried because it is not easy to score against a side like Portugal especially with the caliber of players they parade. But the same cannot be said of the Super Eagles players, the Ghanaian players are ready to die wearing their jersey but ours when they play it is as if they don’t want to get injured.

“For me the Super Eagles players lack the desire and patriotism of the Ghanaian players because we saw how they fared against Portugal if not for one or two mistakes and Cristiano Ronaldo’s experience in helping his side get a penalty.”