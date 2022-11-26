Tell Those Who Doubt Tinubu’s Age To Reconfirm From His Late Mother – Gbajabiamila To APC Supporters

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has teased those asking questions about the age of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Speaking at the rally for Tinubu and running mate Kashim Shettima in Lagos on Saturday, Gbajabiamila in clear reference to the controversy over Tinubu age, declared that “his age is what his mother said he is.”

“And if they are in doubt about his age, they should go and meet his mother to reconfirm,” the Speaker said.

Tinubu’s mother, Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji, who was the Iyaloja General of Nigeria, died in June 2013.

Although there’s been controversy over his age, Tinubu claims to be 70-year-old. His opponents however insist he is far older than his claim .

Gbajabiamila told the APC supporters to educate undecided Nigerians about Tinubu, saying he is the greatest politician in modern day Nigeria.

“If they say he’s not educated. Tell them he is more educated than all the contestants put together.

“If they tell you he is wanted in America. America has said repeatedly they do not know what they are talking about. When they said he is corrupt, tell them he is the most investigated in Nigeria’s history and nothing has been found against him,” he said.