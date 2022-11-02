US Varsity Confers Sunday Igboho With Honorary Degree

Yoruba Nation agitator Sunday Adeyemo widely known as Sunday Igboho has been conferred with an honorary doctorate by Triune Biblical University, USA.

The institution, established in 2006 by Prof. Adeleke Durojaiye, presented Sunday Igboho with the honorary doctoral degree on Tuesday.

Igboho was awarded the Doctor of peace and security management/international relations with a specialisation in war/conflict and peace studies.

In an Instagram post, Sunday Igboho said he was honoured to know that the university recognised his efforts at getting freedom for the Yoruba people.

He said, “Congratulations to me as I was conferred Doctor of peace and security management/international relations with specialisation in war/conflict and peace studies from TRIUNE BIBLICAL UNIVERSITY USA.

“It’s such an honour to know that Yoruba Nation’s efforts are not in vain.”

In the photos he posted, Sunday Igboho, who is still unable to leave the Benin Republic, was with several persons, including historian and one of the leaders of the Yoruba Nation self-determination struggle, Prof Banji Akintoye.