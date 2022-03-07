Sunday Igboho Released From Benin Republic Detention

The Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, fondly called Sunday Ighoho, has been released by the Government of Republic of Benin.

The umbrella body of Yoruba Self-determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, announced this in a statement on Monday.

The statement issued by Ilana Omo Oodua’s spokesperson, Mr. Maxwell Adeleye, was titled, ‘Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo Ighoho released to Yoruba leader, Banji Akintoye; French language expert, Adeniran by the Benin Republic Government’.

Details of his release were sketchy as of the time of filing this report.

The statement read, “Yoruba Nation Activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, fondly called Sunday Ighoho, has been released by the Government of Republic of Benin.

“The Activist was released on Monday to a Yoruba Leader and Leader of the Umbrella body of Yoruba Self-determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Professor Banji Akintoye and a French Language Expert/ Deputy Alana of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Professor Wale Adeniran.

“Akintoye described the release of Ighoho as a triumph of truth over darkness in Yorubaland.”

Igboho, who escaped from a deadly raid on his Ibadan residence by the operatives of the Department of State Service on July 1, 2021, was arrested in Benin Republic on his way to Germany on July 19 together with his wife, Ropo. His wife was released earlier.