Islamic Finance: Sanusi Preaches Religious Tolerance, Hails Non-Muslims Promoting Non-Interest Banking

Former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, has preached religious tolerance among Nigerians, even as he canvassed support for Islamic finance, otherwise known as non-interest finance.

Sanusi, who spoke on Sunday in Lagos as the special guest of honour at the 5th national discourse organised by The Companion, an association of Muslim businessmen and professionals.

The discourse, which was themed; “Islamic Finance Experiment in Nigeria: Gains, Challenges and Prospects,” had as keynote speaker, a professor of Islamic Law at the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), AbdulRazzaq Alaro.

Sanusi traced the history of Islamic finance services in Nigeria and the opposition to it by some individuals and religious leaders.

He commended some non-Muslims for their support, encouragement and what he described as their workable suggestions on how the CBN, under his watch, navigated through the challenging moment.

He advised Muslims to always keep their non-Muslim friends, saying reacting to criticisms based on religious perception and that taking individuals’ opinions to represent the opinion of a people or their religion, cannot be justified.