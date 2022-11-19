World Cup 2022: FIFA Announces Restriction On Sale Of Alcohol At Qatar Stadiums

World football governing body Fifa has announced that alcohol will not be sold to fans at the World Cup’s eight stadiums in Qatar.

This policy change is coming two days before the start of the tournament.

However, Fifa noted that alcohol would still be sold “in select areas within stadiums”, despite its sale being strictly controlled in the Muslim country.

A leading sponsor of the 2022 World Cup, Budweiser owned by AB InBev had exclusive rights to sell beer at the World Cup.

“Following discussions between host country authorities and Fifa, a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the Fifa fan festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues, removing sales points of beer from Qatar’s Fifa World Cup 2022 stadium perimeters,” said a statement from Fifa

“There is no impact to the sale of Bud Zero which will remain available at all Qatar’s World Cup stadiums.

“Host country authorities and Fifa will continue to ensure that the stadiums and surrounding areas provide an enjoyable, respectful and pleasant experience for all fans.”

“The tournament organisers appreciate AB InBev’s understanding and continuous support to our joint commitment to cater for everyone during the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022.”

Budweiser posted a message on Twitter on Friday saying, “Well, this is awkward” before the post was later deleted.

An AB InBev spokesperson revealed that they could not proceed with “some of the planned stadium activations” because of “circumstances beyond our control.”