2023 Elections: Buhari Calls For Unity, Peaceful Dealings in APC

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has charged members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to unite and cooperate with one another ahead of the 2023 general elections.

In a statement issued on Saturday by Garba Shehu, his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, the president made the call when he received the APC governorship candidate in Katsina, Dikko Radda and his running mate, Faruk Lawal Jobe, at his residence in Daura.

The president urged the party leaders to sit together and avoid break up in order to win the elections next year.

Buhari, who said he received reports on the ongoing campaigns in Katsina State, expressed satisfaction that hard work was being put into the exercise.

He however reassured his commitment to credible elections in the country, come 2023.