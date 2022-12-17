2023 Elections: I’ll Root For Obi, If He’s The Best Option – Baba-Ahmed

Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the spokesperson of the Northern Elders Forum, has revealed the reason he will support the presidential candidate of the Labour Party(LP), Peter Obi.

Baba-Ahmed, in an interview on Channels Television disclosed that he will support Obi’s presidential ambition if he and his running mate are the best presidential candidates in 2023.

He said, “I can only root for Obi and my younger brother Datti if they are the best candidates. You know I’m working on a project with Northern Elders Forum, which gives all the candidates a level playing ground.”

He further noted that eligible voters might be disenfranchised because of insecurity, adding that this might hinder the Independent National Electoral Commission from deploying for elections or people being unable to move around.

He added, “There is a huge problem that must be tackled decisively. If you look at the South East, IPOB, unknown gunmen, whatever are targeting people and moving freely. People are being prevented from voting because some people are burning INEC facilities.”

Obi of the LP is contesting against the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, the flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and several others.