28 Die Of Cholera In Cross River Community

At least 28 persons are alleged to have died following an outbreak of cholera disease in Ekureku community in Abi Local Government Area of Cross River state.

The outbreak follows an acute shortage of clean and potable water in virtually all parts of the state after the collapse of the State Water Board Corporation due to lack of funding.

An unnamed resident in the community said the outbreak of the cholera disease was noticed two days ago when some villagers started feeling severe diarrhoea and dehydration.

The source said, at first, they thought it was the usual disease that they normally witness during dry seasons but discovered that this time, the disease was spreading very fast and was killing the affected persons within a few minutes of passing out watery stool.

State government officials are yet to formally respond to the outbreak while it has failed to name a Commissioner for Health several months after Beta Edu resigned to take up an appointment as the APC National Women Leader.