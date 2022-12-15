83,000 Boko Haram Insurgents, Families Surrender

Christopher Musa, the Theater Commander Operation Hadin Kai, has revealed that the number of Boko Haram terrorists who have surrendered with families sums up to about 83,000.

Musa revealed this on Thursday when he paid a courtesy visit to Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni at the Government House, Damaturu.

The commander said out of the grand total, 41,000 are children who would have been Boko Haram fighters.

“The terrorists were trying to develop a new set of terrorists, their own children and that would have been very dangerous, because normally for children when they grow up and whatever they see is what they imitate.

“So, if they grow and think killing, they become very dangerous”, he said.

Musa, however commended Governor Buni for the support rendered to the State’s military in its fight against insurgency.

“We want to assure you that we are here as partners in progress. Whatever it takes for us to have peace, we are determined to achieve that,” he assured.

According to the Theater Commander, the Chief of Army Staff, Faruq Yahaya has been very supportive, something which makes their work a lot easier.

Moreso, Buni commended the army for their resilience in the fight against Boko Haram insurgency.

He assured the support of his administration to all security agencies in the state.

Governor Buni was presented with an award of a “Warrior”.