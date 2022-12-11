Atiku Is A Liar, PDP Can’t Rescue Itself From Crisis, Let Alone Nigeria – APC Campaign

The campaign council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said Nigerians should be wary of the “sugar-coated” promises of Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Bayo Onanuga, the campaign’s director of media and publicity, in a statement on Sunday, said Abubakar’s promises are all “lies”.

He said with PDP’s performance in its 16 years in office, it has no grounds to seek another chance at the presidency.

“Aware that this is his last shot at the elusive presidency, Atiku, while on the hustings, has been spewing series of lies, making empty promises and presenting a false narrative about our present reality and the legacy of the 16-year ignoble era of the PDP administration, of which he was a principal actor,” Onanuga said.

“At his rally in Abuja, he said that the country is not secure for trading and farming, a false narrative that Atiku has been pushing around for some time, since he relocated to Nigeria from his base in Dubai, principally to contest the election.

“We believe in his private moment that Atiku will concede that his view about insecurity is exaggerated.

“Our country is certainly better secure than in 2015 when the PDP allowed insurgents to seize 17 local councils in Borno and some four councils in Atiku’s home state of Adamawa State, when Abuja was under constant bomb attacks and people slept with eyes wide open.

“What further proof of progress made by the APC does Atiku need than the fact that he was able, recently, to carry his party men and women to Maiduguri to hold a rally, without any attacks by insurgents and bandits. Atiku can also drive smoothly from Yola, his state capital to Jada, his home town on a reconstructed road by the Buhari-led APC administration.”

Onanuga also said with the current crisis in the PDP, the party has no basis to campaign with the promise of ‘rescuing” Nigeria.

“We ask again, can a party that cannot recover due to its internal implosion and crisis recover and rescue Nigeria? Let PDP rescue and recover itself and its abandoned national secretariat first. After raising over N20 Billion to build a national party office, PDP and its leaders plundered the money the same way they plundered our country,” he said.

“Our advice to Nigerians is to ignore anything Atiku Abubakar says. He is a bloody liar and a desperate politician who should never be trusted.”