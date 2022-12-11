Wizkid Apologises To Fans In Ghana For Failing To Perform On Saturday

Popular Afrobeats star Wizkid has apologised to his Ghanaian fans for failing to perform as scheduled at the Accra stadium on Saturday.

This is coming after his Ghanaian fans lambasted the singer for failing to show up as planned on Saturday evening.

Wizkid took to his Twitter page this evening to tweet his apology, adding that safety and production issues were the reasons why he couldn’t perform. He promised his fans in Ghana another show and will release the date soon.

ALSO READ: Fans Slam Wizkid For Failing To Perform In Ghana As Planned

Wizkid wrote: “Ghana is a country I hold so dear to my heart, first and foremost I wanna apologise to all my fans! Y’all know I’d never do anything, without a serious reasoning behind it. My brand is something I don’t joke with! I sincerely apologise to everyone who made the effort to come out for me last night. I was charged up, looking forward to doing this show.

“However, understand that every decision I made co-sided with honoring my fans, and would only make a drastic decision like this because it was the right thing to do and I had to. Unfortunately, up until the day of this show, there continued to be safety and production issues that prevented me from putting on a high quality show that my fans deserve. My Team and Myself are working delivering a show to my amazing fans in Ghana. It will just be us, me and you. Date details soon. Love you.”