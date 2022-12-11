Fans Slam Wizkid For Failing To Perform In Ghana As Planned

Fans of popular Nigerian Afrobeats star, Wizkid, in Ghana have called out the singer for failing to perform as scheduled at the Accra stadium on Saturday.

The concert which was supposed to be Wizkid’s first-ever headline concert in Ghana, had thousands of people in attendance waiting to enjoy live performances from the Grammy Award winner.

After waiting for over twelve hours, attendees have taken to their different social media pages to call out the singer. Some called Wizkid a fraud and asked authorities to locate him and arrest him.

A Twitter user, @NiiKojoLamar, wrote: “Ghana police should learn from Tanzanian police and arrest Wizkid for not showing up. Siakwa. Ad3n aa Big Wiz ! #WizkidLiveAccra”

One @Bro__Kweku on Twitter wrote: “Ghana is really a peaceful country with nice people who comports themselves even at a worst situation, how can Wizkid disrespect the whole nation, people bought ticket at 3200 cedis in this hard economy and you didn’t show up, if this happened somewhere else ego be blvvdy. Shame!”

@sheELLEVATES on Twitter wrote: “This has to be one my worst concert experiences. Sucks that it had to be Wizkid in Ghana … they’ve been telling us he’ll be coming out soon. It’s 2 am . This think was supposed to start at 4.”