Atiku Makes N50m Donation To Insecurity Victims In Katsina

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, has announced a donation of N50m to victims of insecurity in Katsina state.

Abubakar made the donation when he visited the Emir of Katsina, Abdulmuminu Kabir Usman, in his palace as part of his campaign.

The PDP presidential hopeful said he was in the palace to seek advice, prayers and blessings from the royal father in his quest to become president of the country.

He said he was disturbed by the problems of insecurity and economic hardship disturbing all parts of the country and promised to focus on them if elected.

He said: “I sympathise with the people of Katsina and other northern states that are facing security and economic challenges. I want to assure you that if elected as president of Nigeria, I will end all these challenges.

READ ALSO:Bandits Kill Imam, Abduct Worshippers From Mosque In Katsina

“On behalf of myself, I donate the sum of N50 million to victims of banditry in the state who have relocated to other places as a result of bandits attacks in their communities.”

The Emir in his response, said he saw light in Atiku’s quest of becoming the president of Nigeria in 2023.

The monarch said he was happy that the presidential candidate has promised to tackle insecurity and economic problems, which he said were the issues that got him hospitalized recently.

He prayed for a successful and peaceful election in 2023, saying the country belongs to all citizens irrespective of their tribal or religious inclinations.

Atiku was in Katsina with his deputy presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa; Katsina governorship candidate, Yakubu Lado and his campaign’s director-general, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

Others in attendance were; former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido; former governor of Kano, Ibrahim Shekarau; former governor of Kaduna, Ahmed Muhammad Makarfi; former governor of Niger, Babangida Aliy as well as former Speaker, Yakubu Dogara; campaign spokesman, Dino Melaye amongst many others.

From the Emir’s palace, the campaign train moved to the Yar’adua family house to pay homage to Hajiya Dada, the mother of late President Umaru Musa Yar’adua and then moved to the Muhammadu Dikko stadium Katsina, the venue of the campaign rally.