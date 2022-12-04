Bandits Kill Imam, Abduct Worshippers From Mosque In Katsina

Bandits have attacked and killed a dozen worshippers, including an imam, and kidnapped several others from a mosque on Saturday night, in Maigamji village along Funtua-Dandume road, Funtua Local Government Area of Katsina, disrupting Isha’i prayer that was being observed by worshippers on Saturday.

A former councillor of Maigamji ward in Funtua LGA of Katsina, Alhaji Lawal Maigamji, said when the bandits came, they opened fire on two people, including the Imam leading the prayers.

READ ALSO: FG Allowed Bandits, Insurgents, Kidnappers Turn Nigeria Into Killing Field – NGF

He identified those shot as Malam Yusha’u, the Imam and Hussaini Jamo, a worshipper, disclosing that they were both receiving treatment at a hospital in Funtua.

“They surrounded the mosque when Ishaa’i congregational prayer was being conducted, after shooting Imam Yusha’u and Hussaini Jamo, they abducted 18 people and made away with them into the bush,” Lawal Maigamji said.

He added that four of the abducted victims escaped from their captors while in transit.