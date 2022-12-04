Burna Boy Named Spotify’s Most Streamed Artiste Of 2022

Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, has been named the most streamed Nigerian artist of 2022, according to data from music streaming service Spotify.

Victor Okpala, Spotify’s Artist and Label Partnerships Manager for West Africa, announced the achievement.

According to the highly anticipated annual round-up of the top artistes and music of the year, as streamed by users around the world, Burna Boy set the world on fire, claiming the number-one spot as the most streamed artiste in Nigeria.

The top 3 most streamed artists in Nigeria are Burna Boy, Asake and Wizkid in respective order. For the Top 3 most streamed female artists, Ayra Starr leads the pack followed by Tems and Rihanna.

Burna Boy has also been crowned the most globally streamed artiste from Sub-Saharan Africa. The 2022 edition of ‘Wrapped’ revealed that his track, ‘Last Last’, also takes the lead for the most streamed song and also the most-hearted song in Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Burna Boy Wins Two MOBO Awards At 2022 Edition

Spotify RADAR alumnus, Ayra Starr, is the most streamed female artiste in Nigeria, while Tems has the leading vibe among Nigeria’s musical exports in 2022. ‘Wait For You’, the singer’s collaboration with Future & Drake, was the top Nigerian song export of the year.

Speaking on the achievements of Nigerian music stars and their songs, Okpala stated, “2022 ushered us into an era of cultural overdrive and we’re excited for fans and artistes alike, to share these insights on the music they created and listened to this year.

“Wrapped 2022 will also featured messages from artistes to their listeners, and because sharing is caring. Users will be able to share their Wrapped cards on WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Fans can also unlock a personalised Snapchat lens that reflects their listening personality and those active in the Roblox universe, can head to Spotify Island for even more fun and games with some cool merch from several artistes including Ghana’s Black Sherif”, Okpala added.