Burna Boy Wins Two MOBO Awards At 2022 Edition

Afrobeats star, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, widely known as Burna Boy, has added two MOBO awards—Best International Act and Best African Music Act— to his cabinet.
The ceremony which was held at Wembley arena, celebrated world artistes for their lyrical depth and singing abilities.
The ‘Anybody’ crooner was nominated in the Best International Act category alongside big names like Beyoncé, Chris Brown, Drake, Jack Harlow, Jazmine Sullivan, Kendrick Lamar, Skillibeng, Summer Walker, and Tems.
Reacting to his new wins, Burna tweeted; “Thank you so much @MOBOAwards for the Two Awards, Best International Act 2022 & Best African Music Act 2022”.
Sorry I couldn’t be there. Truly Grateful. Thank you to all my fans and those that voted.”
See the full list of winners below:
Best Male Act – Central Cee
Best Female Act – PinkPantheress
Album of the Year – Knucks’ Alpha Place and Little Simz’s Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
Song of the Year – Own Brand (Baddie) by Dreya Mac, FelixThe1st and Finch Fetti
Best Newcomer – Bru-C
Video of the Year – Doja, by Central Cee
Best R’n’B/Soul Act – Mahalia
Best Grime Act – D Double E
Best Hip Hop Act – D-Block Europe
Best Drill Act – K-Trap
Best International Act – Burna Boy
Best Performance in a TV Show/Film – Kane Robinson (Kano) as Sully in Top Boy
Best Media Personality – Nella Rose
Best Alternative Music Act – Bob Vylan
Best Electronic/Dance Act – Nia Archives
Best African Music Act – Burna Boy
Best Gospel Act – Still Shadey
Best Jazz Act – Ezra Collective
Best Caribbean Music Act – Skillibeng
Best Producer – Inflo
Lifetime Achievement Award – Nile Rodgers
Outstanding Contribution – Craig David
Paving The Way – Jamal Edwards