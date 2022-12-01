Burna Boy Wins Two MOBO Awards At 2022 Edition

Afrobeats star, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, widely known as Burna Boy, has added two MOBO awards—Best International Act and Best African Music Act— to his cabinet.

The ceremony which was held at Wembley arena, celebrated world artistes for their lyrical depth and singing abilities.

The ‘Anybody’ crooner was nominated in the Best International Act category alongside big names like Beyoncé, Chris Brown, Drake, Jack Harlow, Jazmine Sullivan, Kendrick Lamar, Skillibeng, Summer Walker, and Tems.

Reacting to his new wins, Burna tweeted; “Thank you so much @MOBOAwards for the Two Awards, Best International Act 2022 & Best African Music Act 2022”.

Sorry I couldn’t be there. Truly Grateful. Thank you to all my fans and those that voted.”

See the full list of winners below:

Best Male Act – Central Cee

Best Female Act – PinkPantheress

Album of the Year – Knucks’ Alpha Place and Little Simz’s Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

Song of the Year – Own Brand (Baddie) by Dreya Mac, FelixThe1st and Finch Fetti

Best Newcomer – Bru-C

Video of the Year – Doja, by Central Cee

Best R’n’B/Soul Act – Mahalia

Best Grime Act – D Double E

Best Hip Hop Act – D-Block Europe

Best Drill Act – K-Trap

Best International Act – Burna Boy

Best Performance in a TV Show/Film – Kane Robinson (Kano) as Sully in Top Boy

Best Media Personality – Nella Rose

Best Alternative Music Act – Bob Vylan

Best Electronic/Dance Act – Nia Archives

Best African Music Act – Burna Boy

Best Gospel Act – Still Shadey

Best Jazz Act – Ezra Collective

Best Caribbean Music Act – Skillibeng

Best Producer – Inflo

Lifetime Achievement Award – Nile Rodgers

Outstanding Contribution – Craig David

Paving The Way – Jamal Edwards