Glo holds draw for Festival of Joy promo house in Abuja

Total telecommunications solutions provider, Globacom, on Thursday in Abuja, held a draw to select a winner for a three-bedroom house which is one of the key prizes in its Festival of Joy promotion.

The draw which was held at Gloworld on Aminu Kano Crescent was witnessed by the media, eminent Glo subscribers and Mrs. Mariam Imam, Assistant Chief Admin Officer, National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC).

Globacom disclosed that the lucky winner from the draw will receive the keys to the house prize at a presentation ceremony to be held on Friday, December 2, 2022.

Before the Abuja draw, two subscribers to the network had each won houses in Ibadan and Port Harcourt. The promo offers 20 houses, 24 brand new cars, 100 generators, 200 sewing machines and 1,000 rechargeable fans.

The company encouraged subscribers who want to participate in the promo to dial *611# and keep recharging (voice and data during the promo period) to be eligible to win the prizes on offer.

According to the telecommunications giant, “To become a Festival of Joy landlord, all you have to do is make data subscription(s) of at least N20,000 during the promo period. Those who are interested in winning cars should make a monthly recharge of N10,000; N5,000 monthly recharge for power generators, N2,500 monthly recharge for sewing machines and

N500 weekly to win rechargeable fans”.