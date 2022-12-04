Labour Party Chieftain Reportedly Sbabbed For Pasting Posters In Osun

A chieftain of the Labour Party (LP) Rabiu Ismaila was reportedly stabbed by thugs who attacked him and others for pasting posters of a House of Representatives candidate in Atakunmosa East Local Government Area of Osun State.

The Nation reported some members of the party in Owode, Igangan and Olopon communities in Ijeshaland have repeatedly cried out over incessant attacks. They claimed that they’ve been attacked more than three times within a week.

Speaking to The Nation, one of the victims, Ismaila, said, “I am still receiving treatments at Wesley Guild hospital, Ilesa after I was hacked by PDP political thugs. The thugs are from Iwara.

“I was attacked on November 30th by six of those thugs. I was attacked because I pasted the posters of Labour Party House of Representatives candidate, Kunle Gideon, popularly known as Aloba. That is my only offence. We are living in fear in that area.”

Another victim revealed that same hoodlums who attacked Ismaila came to attack other members of the party, late Thursday around 11 pm at Olopon Ajegunle village.

He said, “They came to my house; forced their way inside and started destroying my property. Thank God we were able to escape. One of the persons that came to attack us is Tayo, notoriously known as Ijoba. The policemen in our area are not capable of handling these guys.”

Reacting to the attacks, Chairman of Labour Party in the state, Comrade Bello Adebayo, urged the Commissioner of Police, Sunday Faleye, to arrest and prosecute all the thugs that attacked the party’s members.