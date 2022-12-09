Buhari Mourns Niece, Hajiya Laraba

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has mourned the death of his niece, Hajiya Laraba Dauda,

Garba Shehu, the presidential spokesman, announced this on Thursday via his Facebook account.

He said “President Muhammadu Buhari, on his second day at home, has condoled with his extended family members on the demise of his niece, Hajiya Laraba Dauda, who died leaving behind children and grandchildren.

“She is also survived by several brothers and sisters, including Malam Mamman Daura, the President’s nephew who was in Daura to share the loss with their family members.

“President Buhari described the late Laraba as ”caring mother, full of life and witty who was very passionate about the welfare of her family.”