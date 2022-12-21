Ex-Arewa Youth President Denies Being Appointed Labour Party’s New DG

Isaac Balami, the former Arewa Youths president, has denied speculations suggesting he is the new Director-General (DG) of the Labour Party’s Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

Information Nigeria had reported on Tuesday that Doyin Okupe sent a letter to Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the party, informing him of his decision to step aside from the campaign.

Okupe stepped down over money laundering offences.

Shortly after news of Okupe resigning surfaced online, rumours had it that Balami will take over from Okupe.

READ ALSO:“Okupe Resigned On His Own, No Official Replacement For Him Yet” – Labour Party

However, Balami, the ex-spokesperson of the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers ((NAAPE)) described the news as fake.

“The news is a piece from mischief makers who think they can derail our great Labour Party and also diminish the influence of the next President of Nigeria, His Excellency, Mr Peter Obi by attacking the unity of purpose of his campaign team working hard to make Nigeria great again.

“I must therefore and hereby unequivocally reiterate that I am not interested in the office of the Director-General of the Obi/Datti Presidential campaign.

“Anyone sponsoring this selfishly motivated and deliberate campaign of calumny aimed at causing disaffection amongst our presidential campaign council has failed and has hereby been warned,” Balami’s statement signed by his media aide, Olusegun Dosunmu, read.