Ex-Gov Oyetola, Others Ordered To Return Osun State Vehicles Worth N2.9bn

The Osun State’s Assets Recovery Panel has directed former governor Gboyega Oyetola, his wife, Kafayat Oyetola and other former appointees to immediately return assorted vehicles valued at N2.9 billion presently in their possession.

Oyetola and some officials allegedly took away various models of vehicles without any legal basis for such action.

As of today, there is no law that authorises any elected or appointed officials to go with state vehicles after completing their tenure of office.

Spokesman to Governor Ademola Adeleke, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, in a statement said the Chairman of the Asset Recovery Committee, BT Salami, reported that due diligence has been conducted and the committee has concluded that the affected past officials should return government vehicles in their possession.

“This is the first batch of vehicles to be retrieved. We will soon come up with the second batch. All affected officials should return the vehicles in their possession immediately to avoid coercive procedures for recovery of State assets,” the Committee Chairman said.

In the list of affected officials, Oyetola alone had 11 vehicles ranging from Lexus Jeep, Toyota Prado jeeps and assorted models of costly vehicles. The wife, Kafayat also has in her possession several brands of government vehicles which were taken away against provisions of the law.

Other former officials listed include immediate past Special Adviser on Security, former Chief Details, former Personal Assistant to the Governor, former Special Assistants to the Governor, former Senior Special Assistants, former Special Advisers, former local government caretaker chairmen and members, former board chairmen and members, former Chief of Staff, former Deputy Chief of Staff, former Deputy Governor, former Secretary to the State Government, former commissioners among others

A serving Senator, Oriolowo was also directed to return to the Osun State Agricultural Development Programme five machines namely motor grader, buldozer, soil compactor machine among others.

All affected ex-officials were asked to comply with the request or risk enforcement procedures.