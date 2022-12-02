Gender Based Violence: Ekiti First Lady To Set Up State Gender Courts

Wife of the Ekiti State Governor, Olayemi Oyebanji has said that the state would establish and equip gender courts in Ekiti.

According to her, it is one of the ways of ending Gender Based Violence (GBV), which she described as hydra-headed problem.

The wife of the governor stated this in an interactive session with newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, as part of activities marking the year 2022 edition of the 16 days of activism of no violence against women and children.

Read also: I Believe God Is A Nigerian – Olusegun Obasanjo

Oyebanji said that the GBV needed a radical solution that would involve multi-sectoral approach, adding that, the government would look inwards into the already existing structures in the state so as to accommodate new challenges.

She said: “We will ensure that we gazette all our public policy laws and also review some of our laws to include, whistle blowers and witness of sexual violence crime protection, mandatory reporting, among others.” Oyebanji expressed gratitude to the state government.