“I’ll Divorce My Husband If He Asks For Sex 3 Weeks After Giving Birth” – Angel Smith

Popular reality personality Angel Smith has stated that if her spouse asks to have sex with her after she gives birth, it would be grounds for divorce.

The BBNaija star used the microblogging site Twitter to warn potential suitors.

She claimed that she would have to divorce her husband if he started demanding sex three weeks after she gave birth.

READ ALSO: Netizens React As BBNaija Star, Angel Reveals What She Prefers To Do For A Living

In her words, “Can’t lie if I ever get married and have a child and 3 weeks after labour my husband asks me for sxx, it’s gonna be grounds for divorce

“To all the men and patriarchy princesses upset about this, I hope y’all hit your pinky toe against the edge of the bed”

See post below: