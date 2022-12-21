“I’ll Step Down After I Find Someone Foolish Enough To Take The Job” – Elon Musk On Resigning From Twitter

Elon Musk has said he will resign as Twitter’s chief executive officer when he finds someone “foolish enough to take the job”.

The billionaire promised earlier to abide by the result of a Twitter poll which saw 57.5% of users vote “yes” to him quitting the role.

“I will resign as the CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!” Musk tweeted, saying he will then only run software and server teams at Twitter.

Earlier this week, he used a laughing emoji to ridicule a report he was in search of someone to take over as boss of Twitter, and tweeted that “no one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive.”

Some people speculate Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey could also come back to run the company.

Dorsey resigned as chief executive in November 2021.